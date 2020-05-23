How To Watch Tiger/Peyton vs. Phil/Brady Match On Sunday Afternoon

Sports fans can officially rejoice, as golf makes its triumphant return to TV this weekend. On Sunday, two of the most popular golfers over the last 20 years will battle in Florida. There’s a slight twist to this match though, as both golfers will be accompanied by a legendary quarterback.

Mickelson will be joined by Tom Brady, meanwhile Woods is set to team up with Peyton Manning. Oddsmakers have Manning and Woods as the current favorites for the event.

Last time around, Mickelson defeated Woods in a playoff. It’s very possible that Sunday’s match will be dictated by how the two quarterbacks play. If either Brady or Manning struggles, you’d have to imagine they’d cost their team the win.

Both sides have done their best to build hype around the match. Earlier this month, the two sides were trash talking each other during a video chat. The only thing left for these two duos to do is finally start the match.

Here’s everything you need to know for this match:

Where: The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida

Channel: TNT

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Broadcasters: Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman

These rivalries are decades deep. 🍿 Tiger/Peyton vs. Phil/Brady 🍿#CapitalOnesTheMatch is this Sunday at 3pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/RUQ4vtXJhe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2020

Amanda Balionis and current PGA Tour star Justin Thomas will be at The Medalist in Florida to report from the sidelines.

In the event that Woods defeats Mickelson this Sunday, there would be plenty of buzz surrounding a third and final installment. However, they’ll probably cross that bridge when they finally get there.

The past few months have been incredibly tough for the sports world, but this weekend should give everyone something to celebrate – and watch, of course.