Howard Stern Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Extremely Clear

On his radio show Monday, Howard Stern blasted Phil Mickelson and other golfers who are taking part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Stern said Mickelson and his fellow LIV participants are "selling out" to the Saudis despite the government's record of human rights violations.

He also played audio of Mickelson saying he "doesn't condone" human rights violations before interjecting that the six-time major champion will "put up with it for $200 million."

Additionally, Stern blasted the Saudi government for "sportswashing" and other ways it uses its money to spread influence.

"They’re real pieces of s--t and they got a lot of money so it allows them to be pieces of s--t on a big level," Stern said of the Saudis, via Mediaite. "Normally, if they didn’t have oil there, you wouldn’t hear from these guys, you’d never know what they believe, they’d be talking to a sheep and a camel. But they, unfortunately, have so much money that they can spread their diseased brain power all over the world and now they wanna start a golf tournament, not a tournament, a league."

The PGA Tour has suspended Mickelson and others, including Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau, indefinitely for choosing to play on the LIV Tour.

The first LIV Tour event was held last weekend in London, with the next tournament scheduled for Portland, Oregon on June 30-July 2.