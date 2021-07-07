Ian Rapoport Shares What He’s Heard About Bryson DeChambeau

One of the best memes we’ve seen in the past month is the still of an interview where Bryson DeChambeau is walking by in the background as Brooks Koepka rolls his eyes. While the reasons for Koepka doing so is unclear, NFL insider Ian Rapoport may have the answer.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that the still occurred as a result of DeChambeau yelling at his caddie while Koepka was doing the interview. Koepka clearly didn’t take kindly to the noise, and infamously cut the interview (though not before leaving us with that image).

“…From what I was told by a source, DeChambeau was yelling at his caddie and Koepka had to listen to it and didn’t like it, so that’s why he stopped the interview,” Rapaport said.

That story checks out in a way with what Koepka has said about the incident too. Last month, Koepka said that DeChambeau was being too loud while he was talking.

“I don’t want to say he was like screaming, he was saying something about how he hit a perfect shot and it shouldn’t have been there, and it was just very, very loud. I don’t think the mics picked up on that, but it felt like just so that the fans could hear,” Koepka said in June, via BroBible. “With the media right there, you kind of know, hey, look, we’re all kind of in this area, just tone it down, and it was just so loud.”

While the incident itself may have been benign, the two golfers have been feuding pretty publicly ever since. The two major winners have taken all kinds of swings at one another on social media and in interviews.

It’s doubtful that that one incident fueled the entire rivalry. But it has created one of the most compelling bits of off-the-course back-and-forth the golf world has seen in years.

