Images Of Oakland Hills Golf Course Fire Are Heartbreaking

On Thursday morning, the golfing world received tough news about a legendary golf course and club house.

The legendary Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Michigan was engulfed in flames earlier this morning. Established in 1922, the clubhouse was almost entirely destroyed by a massive fire.

Thankfully, everyone working at the clubhouse escaped without injury.

“Spoke to a witness at Oakland Hills,” The Athletic reporter Brendan Quinn said. “Am told the fire was first visible shortly after 10 am. Emergency vehicles arrived shortly thereafter. Fire began at south end, spread north. Because the club is on a winter schedule, there were few occupants. Indications are all exited safely.”

Video shows the fire taking over nearly the entire clubhouse.

Images from the current fire at Oakland Hills CC are chilling. Building dates back to 1922. Awful. Video submitted from an individual on the ground: pic.twitter.com/UdiP8G0D7i — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 17, 2022

Photos from earlier today show the true extent of the damage as well.

Brendan Quinn said he spoke with a second witness who said the clubhouse was nearly “all but collapsed.”

“Witness says the second floor of the clubhouse is now all but collapsed and ‘all memorabilia is basically gone,'” Quinn reported. “A lot of history erased. Oakland Hills has hosted six US Opens, including Ben Hogan’s famed 1951 win, and three PGA Championships, two US Ams, and the 2004 Ryder Cup.”

It’s a devastating time for those who call the club home. Hopefully they can rebuild in the coming years.