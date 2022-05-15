In Photos: How Tiger Woods Met His Longtime Girlfriend

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Captain's assistant Tiger Woods of the U.S. Team and Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is expected to be back on the golf course this upcoming week.

The 2022 PGA Championship is set to begin on Thursday. Woods, a 15-time major champion, is among those expected to compete in the major tournament.

Woods did a scouting mission at the PGA Championship location in Missouri earlier this spring. This week, Woods will go for major win No. 16.

It's been a long road back for Woods, who's now more than a year removed from his serious car accident. Woods played The Masters earlier this year and looked OK physically.

Now, Woods will look to take it a step further and seriously contend at the PGA Championship.

Woods will surely have plenty of family and friends supporting him at the PGA Championship this week, including his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman.

Herman has been there every step of the way for Woods during his recovery.

"There was a point in time when, I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there, if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," Woods told Golf Digest. "Once I [kept it], I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have [girlfriend] Erica [Herman] and [friend] Rob [McNamara] throw me something. Throw me anything."

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Tiger Woods of the United States and girlfriend Erica Herman depart the opening ceremony for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman look on during a Presidents Cup media opportunity at the Yarra Promenade on December 5, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Presidents Cup 2019 will be held on December 9-15, 2019, when it returns to the prestigious Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Tiger and Erica reportedly met through work. The golf superstar has a restaurant, The Woods, in Jupiter, Florida. Herman, who worked in the restaurant industry, worked her way up in the business, before meeting Tiger.

Woods and Herman kept their dating life quiet for a while, though they've since gone public.

In recent years, Herman has been spotted at a number of Woods' golf events.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Tiger Woods of the United States watches on with girlfriend Erica Herman during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Hopefully Woods will give everyone a nice show at the PGA Championship later this week.