Interaction Between Jordan Spieth, Caddie Is Going Viral After His Double Bogey

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 13th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2021 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sometimes, Jordan Spieth's creativity produces a jaw-dropping moment on the golf course. Other times, it leaves fans wondering why he didn't just listen to his caddie.

Unfortunately for Spieth, this Saturday's round at the BMW Championship featured a head-scratching moment.

Spieth found himself in a bunker for his second shot on the fifth hole. Instead of playing it safe, the three-time major champion talked himself into taking an ambitious approach to the hole.

"I actually think you could do it, and I think the downside is almost the same," Spieth said. "This one's on me, all right?"

Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, had no choice but to sit back and watch this high-risk, high-reward shot.

When the dust settled, Spieth's second shot went into the water.

That turned out to be a costly mistake from Spieth, who finished the fifth hole with a double bogey.

Spieth is currently two shots back of Xander Schauffele for the top spot on the leaderboard.

The BMW Championship is being televised on NBC.