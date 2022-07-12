Jack Nicklaus At The Open Championship: Golf World Reacts

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arguably the greatest golfer in the history of the game is at The Open Championship at St. Andrews this week.

Jack Nicklaus, winner of 18 major championships, is in attendance at The Open Championship this week.

The legendary golfer took a special photo with another legendary golfer, Tiger Woods.

"Just don’t see this very often and it’s so true," one fan tweeted.

"I think Arnold Palmer deserves a place in this picture," another fan added.

"What a thrill it was to be present today at St Andrew’s ! it’s hard to argue against the statement that these two legends are the GOAT. But - I’d personally add Bobby Jones and Ben Hogan into the discussion," one fan admitted.

Nicklaus enjoyed his time there, too.

The Open Championship starts on Thursday.