Jack Nicklaus Uses 3 Words To Describe Augusta National

The Masters are in full swing, as the second round of the event is currently underway. During this afternoon’s round of golf, 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus described Augusta National for his followers on social media.

It turns out that Nicklaus only needed three words to describe the beauty of Augusta National.

“My three words to describe Augusta National: Tradition. Mystique. Memories (great ones),” Nicklaus wrote on Twitter.

Nicklaus certainly made some great memories at The Masters, winning the event six times over the course of his legendary career.

As if he didn’t already have enough fond memories of Augusta National, Nicklaus spent Thursday morning as an honorary starter on the first tee. He was able to tee off with Lee Elder and Gary Player.

While there is still plenty of golf left for this year’s event, Justin Rose has to be the favorite right now due to his two-shot lead.

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith have also been really impressive thus far, inching closer to the leaderboard this afternoon. We also can’t forget about Justin Thomas, who is currently five-under through 14 holes.

If the greens get firm by Saturday like many analysts are predicting, we should see some really high scores throughout the weekend.

Coverage of The Masters will be available on ESPN this afternoon.