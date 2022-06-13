Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Rory McIlroy: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus plays his shot during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus has made it clear where his loyalties lie and they are with the PGA Tour.

The longtime PGA Tour star reportedly turned down a huge, nine-figure offer from LIV Golf.

On Sunday, Nicklaus joined the PGA Tour world in congratulating Rory McIlroy on his big win.

"Great win today for @RoryMcIlroy ! A second @RBCCanadianOpen . Something I could not even accomplish once. Congratulations, Rory—well done! —Jack," he tweeted.

Golf fans appreciate hearing from Jack.

"Perspective personified," one fan tweeted.

"Still time Jack!" another fan joked.

"The only one who cared Schwartzel won was Schwartzel, everyone at the Canadian Open and watching it on TV weren't thinking about a purse but instead were enjoying great players compete for a national championship," another fan added.

"When this old world is getting me down, it's a beautiful tweet from the Best to Rory that just lifts me up!" one fan added.

Rory had some fun with his post-round interview, too.

It was a good weekend for the PGA Tour.