Jack Nicklaus Is Being Sued: Golf World Reacts

DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 07: Jack Nicklaus waits with Tiger Woods after his one-stroke victory at the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2009 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

A lawsuit has reportedly been filed against legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

According to a report, a lawsuit against Nicklaus has been filed by the Nicklaus Companies. The lawsuit alleges that Nicklaus was paid $145 million in 2017 and he has not lived up to the agreements in the contract.

The lawsuit alleges that Nicklaus has either "failed to live up to or has worked against the company directly," per the Morning Read.

Golf fans have taken to social media to react.

"Now *that* ... is cancel culture," one fan tweeted.

"He turned down the 100 million so he’s getting sued. Lol," another fan tweeted.

"This is SPICY! So the Nicklaus Companies paid Jack $145m and he didn’t do s--- after that? What did they think would happen?" another fan added on Twitter.

It's a spicy situation, that is for sure.