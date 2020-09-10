Jack Nicklaus Posts Message On Arnold Palmer’s Birthday

It has been almost four full years since golf legend Arnold Palmer passed away. Today would have been Palmer’s 91st birthday.

When Palmer left this world on September 25, 2016, he left a void for those who got to know him personally, like fellow PGA great Jack Nicklaus. Combined, the two men won 25 majors and left and indelible mark on the sport.

Nicklaus posted a touching message on Twitter this afternoon for Palmer’s birthday.

“I miss calling Arnold on his birthday.” Nicklaus wrote. “Every year we always had a great conversation, and each year that passed, it was less and less about golf. I miss those calls, just like I dearly miss him. Happy 91st, Arn!”

That’s an awesome picture of the two of them. There’s a lot of PGA Tour wins in that pic.

Happy birthday in heaven to “The King.”