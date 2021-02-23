Jack Nicklaus Reacts To The Tiger Woods Car Accident

The news of Tiger Woods’ terrifying car accident on Tuesday afternoon has captured the attention of millions across the world.

Tigers’ supporters, especially from the golfing world, have quickly come out to express their concern. PGA Tour legend Jack Nicklaus took to Twitter to wish Tiger a smooth recovery.

“Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned,” Nicklaus wrote. “We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.”

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday afternoon, Woods was “traveling at a high rate of speed” before he lost control and rolled off the road near Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle reportedly “rolled several times” before coming to a halt in a ditch off the road. No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The images from the accident were brutal:

Los Angeles County firefighters were able to extract Woods from the tangled wreckage. He was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgeries to deal with multiple injuries sustained to his lower body. Fortunately, these injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Jack Nicklaus currently holds the PGA Tour record for major wins with 18. Tiger is close behind with 15 of his own.

Our best wishes to Tiger and his family through this trying time.