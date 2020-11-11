Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Tiger’s Masters Champions Dinner Menu

The current Masters champion has the honor of picking the menu at the annual Champions Dinner the following year. It’s Tiger Woods’ turn in 2020.

Woods captured his fifth Masters title last April. No one has won the green jacket more than Jack Nicklaus, who earned the honor six times, a mark Woods can match if he goes back-to-back this weekend.

Nicklaus and Woods have known each other for a long time. Not surprisingly, Jack had a pretty funny tweet about Woods’ menu choices for this year’s Champions Dinner.

“Mr. Woods has gotten a lot of practice at picking a menu,” Nicklaus wrote.

Mr. Woods has gotten a lot of practice at picking a menu. 💯 pic.twitter.com/zHRTlX2IYY — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) November 11, 2020

Do we think that Jack Nicklaus actually typed in the ‘100’ emoji himself? Or he had someone running his account do it?

Anyway, Woods’ dinner menu is familiar and basically identical to the one he served back in 2006, the last time he was the defending Masters champion.

“Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I’m going back to what I had in 2006,” Woods explained back in April. “So we’ll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we’ll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it.”

The 2020 Masters gets underway on Thursday.