Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Trump Course Losing PGA Championship

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 10: Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. The controversial £100m course opens to the public on Sunday July 15. Further plans to build hotels and homes on the site have been put on hold until a decision has been made on the building of an offshore windfarm nearby. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 2022 PGA Championship is set to begin play later this week. This year's major championship is set to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The major tournament was originally scheduled to take place at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster. However, the PGA Championship cut ties with the former U.S. president following the January 6th insurrection.

Legendary PGA Tour golfer Jack Nicklaus does not appear to be a fan of the decision.

“I like Seth Waugh,” Nicklaus told Fire Pit Collective of the CEO of the PGA Tour. “Seth didn’t need this job. He took the job because he thought he could give the PGA of America some good guidance. And I think he’s doing that. But this move is cancel culture. Donald Trump may be a lot of things, but he loves golf and he loves this country. He’s a student of the game and a formidable figure in the game. What he does in the future in golf will depend on what the cancel culture will allow him to do.”

The PGA Tour CEO believes the move had to be done, though.

“Everybody wants to make this a political move, but we got put into a political place that was not of our own making,” Waugh told Fire Pit Collective. “My feeling was we could do existential damage to our brand by staying at Bedminster. If we stayed, the 2022 PGA would be about its ownership. People would think we were making a statement by staying there. I felt like we could do permanent damage to the brand if we stayed. As did the board.”

The PGA Championship will begin play on Thursday.