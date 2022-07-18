Jack Nicklaus Reveals Best Non-Professional Golfer He's Ever Seen
Jack Nicklaus has obviously seen a lot of great golfers over his time around the game.
But who is the best non-professional golfer Nicklaus has ever seen play?
One name comes to mind - former tennis star Mardy Fish.
"We played nine holes and he drove the ball on every single hole in the middle of the fairway, further than I have seen anybody hit it who is not a professional,” Nicklaus told Steve Flink. “He shot 31 for nine holes. I said, ‘Mardy, what are you doing? You have got a talent and you are young enough to take advantage of it. You need to go play golf.’”
Fish is honored.
Go for it, Mardy!