Jack Nicklaus Reveals Best Non-Professional Golfer He's Ever Seen

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus has obviously seen a lot of great golfers over his time around the game.

But who is the best non-professional golfer Nicklaus has ever seen play?

One name comes to mind - former tennis star Mardy Fish.

"We played nine holes and he drove the ball on every single hole in the middle of the fairway, further than I have seen anybody hit it who is not a professional,” Nicklaus told Steve Flink. “He shot 31 for nine holes. I said, ‘Mardy, what are you doing? You have got a talent and you are young enough to take advantage of it. You need to go play golf.’”

Fish is honored.

Go for it, Mardy!