Jack Nicklaus Reveals He Turned Down $100 Million Offer

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus said he rejected a offer to help spearhead the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

In a story from Michael Bamberger of Fire Pit Collective, the 82-year-old golfing icon said the Saudi Arabia-backed league wanted him to serve a role in line with Greg Norman's current CEO position. Nicklaus said he twice turned down the lucrative opportunity.

"I was offered something in excess of $100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg [Norman] is doing," Nicklaus said. "I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said, ‘Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.’"

Nicklaus joined the PGA Tour in 1962, winning a record 18 major championships over his illustrious career. His decision appears to have more to do with loyalty to the Tour than misgivings over the controversial new league.

Norman recently came under fire for saying, "We've all made mistakes" in reference to the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Meanwhile, Mickelson hasn't competed in a PGA Tour event since making controversial remarks about overlooking Saudi Arabia's human-rights violations.

Mickelson withdrew from the upcoming PGA Championship shortly after the PGA Tour denied requests from all of its members to compete in LIV Golf's first of eight events, scheduled to take place in London next month.

"My advice to Phil would be to be patient,” Nicklaus told Bamberger. “The world is a very forgiving place. But he’s the one he has to decide where he wants to play and what he wants to do."