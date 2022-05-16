Jack Nicklaus Reveals He Turned Down Big Offer: Fans React

DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 07: Jack Nicklaus waits with Tiger Woods after his one-stroke victory at the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2009 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Greg Norman is the face of the new Saudi League, but the owners of the golf tour reportedly attempted for another big name first.

Legendary PGA Tour star Jack Nicklaus revealed that he turned down multiple $100-plus million offers to be the face of the new tour.

"Once verbally, once in writing. I said, 'Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour,'" he admitted.

Golf fans have taken to social media to react.

"Goat," one fan tweeted.

"Jack Nicklaus is an American hero," another fan suggested.

"So there still is loyalty …" one fan pointed out.

The new Saudi League is expected to begin play later this year. The PGA Championship, meanwhile, is starting on Thursday.