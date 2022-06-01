Jack Nicklaus Reveals Recent Score: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus plays his shot during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A few days ago, Jack Nicklaus played a round of golf at Muirfield Village. The 18-time major champion ended up shooting an 84.

Nicklaus told the media that he just "couldn't make a putt" during his latest round.

Even though Nicklaus was disappointed with his score, golf fans remain impressed with his abilities. He's 82 years old and still playing on the most challenging courses in the world.

In fact, some golfers would be more than happy to shoot an 84 at their favorite course.

Of course, there are a few fans throwing playful jabs in Nicklaus' direction.

At the end of the day, Nicklaus remains a legend in the eyes of many.

We'll get to see some of the best golfers in the world get a crack at Muirfield Village starting this Thursday.

It's possible that Muirfield Village is purposely playing tough this time of the year. After all, Nicklaus will host the event.

The 2022 Memorial Tournament will run through Sunday.