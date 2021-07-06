Jack Nicklaus Shares Honest Admission On Ryder Cup

On Tuesday, the PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe, and Aon announced that it will present the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award to the players who “make better decisions critical to sportsmanship, teamwork and performance” at this year’s Ryder Cup.

In 1969, Jack Nicklaus conceded a two-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match. It was a great display of sportsmanship by the 18-time major champion.

Several hours after this award was announced, Nicklaus went on Twitter to discuss the Ryder Cup and what he believes the competition is all about.

“The Ryder Cup is a goodwill match between golfing nations,” Nicklaus tweeted. “I don’t think who wins is all that important. What’s most important is the spirit in which the matches are played.”

Nicklaus then shared his thoughts on the new award that’ll be presented at the upcoming 43rd Ryder Cup. He seems to be very pleased with the PGA of America’s decision.

“When I gave Tony that putt in 1969, I thought that was what the right spirit and thus the right decision,” Nicklaus wrote. “I’m honored and humbled the PGA of America chose that moment as a source of inspiration for this award.”

When I gave Tony that putt in 1969, I thought that was what the right spirit and thus the right decision. I’m honored and humbled the @PGA of America chose that moment as a source of inspiration for this award. pic.twitter.com/0toBwqWN4p — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 6, 2021

A committee has been put in place to decide who will receive the inaugural award. That committee includes Nicklaus, Jacklin, other past European and U.S. Ryder Cup Captains, PGA of America President Jim Richerson, PGA of Great Britain and Ireland Chairman Alan White, Aon’s Executive Chairman of International Business Carlo Clavarino and several others.

The 43rd Ryder Cup will be held from Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.