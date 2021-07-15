Jack Nicklaus Sums Up His Thoughts On The Open Championship

On Thursday morning, the Open Championship teed off from Royal St. Georges in Sandwich, England – bringing golf fans the year’s final major.

Louis Oosthuizen, who has been in the thick of every major this year, posted the best round of the day when he walked off with a six-under, 64. No one was able to best that score and Oosty now carries a one-shot lead into the second round.

He could lean on the great Jack Nicklaus for what it takes to win here at the Open (even though Louis has already won the event in the past). Nicklaus posted a message about the Open today and highlighted his incredible finishes at the event.

Take a look.

I’ve always believed you do best at things you love, and I loved The Open Championship! Thanks for sharing this graphic, @pgatour. pic.twitter.com/z7LwqI8SbI — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 15, 2021

Nicklaus won the event three times. Even more impressive, though, is the number of times he did not win, but was still in the hunt.

Oosthuizen is trying to find his first major victory since he won the 2010 Open Championship. He holds a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman.