The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jack Nicklaus Sums Up His Thoughts On The Open Championship

A closeup of Jack Nicklaus.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, the Open Championship teed off from Royal St. Georges in Sandwich, England – bringing golf fans the year’s final major.

Louis Oosthuizen, who has been in the thick of every major this year, posted the best round of the day when he walked off with a six-under, 64. No one was able to best that score and Oosty now carries a one-shot lead into the second round.

He could lean on the great Jack Nicklaus for what it takes to win here at the Open (even though Louis has already won the event in the past). Nicklaus posted a message about the Open today and highlighted his incredible finishes at the event.

Take a look.

“I’ve always believed you do best at things you love, and I loved The Open Championship! Thanks for sharing this graphic, @pgatour,” he said on social media.

Nicklaus won the event three times. Even more impressive, though, is the number of times he did not win, but was still in the hunt.

Oosthuizen is trying to find his first major victory since he won the 2010 Open Championship. He holds a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.