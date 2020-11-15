Jack Nicklaus Sums Up His Thoughts On Today’s Final Round

Like most of us, golf legend Jack Nicklaus has been enjoying the 2020 Masters this weekend. But there’s one part of the event that seems to be bothering him.

Taking to Twitter during the Masters’ Final Round, Nicklaus lamented not having patrons in attendance. He feels that he would not have been able to win the 1986 Masters – his final win at a major – without them. Nicklaus declared that crowds and patrons helped fuel him to play at a high level.

“I can’t imagine Sunday of the 1986 Masters without patrons,” Nicklaus said. “I don’t know if I could’ve done it. To a very large degree, the crowds and the patrons are what fueled me on to do what I did.”

It’s hard to argue with the 18-time major winner there. The cheering crowds made his Masters win at the age of 46 one of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Nicklaus took it a step further, suggesting that fans helped him win the 1978 Open Championship and the 1980 US Open.

“Most of the time you try to focus on the task at hand, rather than what‘s happening outside the ropes,” he wrote. “At times, though, the gallery can be a significant factor. I look at the ‘78 Open and the ‘80 US Open, and those sensational crowds probably played a large role in why I won.”

It’s been an adjustment to be sure. The lack of fans cheering each swing or long putt has definitely taken something out of the experience.

But make no mistake: This will not be a permanent thing if we can get COVID-19 under control.

If Jack Nicklaus wants to see golf in front of large crowds again, then he and all of us need to do our part.