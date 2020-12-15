Jack Nicklaus’ Wedding Announcement For His Granddaughter Went Viral

On Monday, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus and his family celebrated the marriage of Nicklaus’ oldest granddaughter Christie.

Jack’s wedding announcement for Christie and her husband went viral last night, but not because of the marriage itself. Rather, the name of the groom is what drew people’s attention.

“My oldest granddaughter Christie Nicklaus – my son Jack’s 2nd-oldest child – just married Todger Strunk,” Nicklaus tweeted. “What a beautiful wedding and an even more beautiful couple!”

Yes, you read that correctly. Christie Nicklaus’ husband’s name is Todger Strunk.

TODGER. STRUNK.

My oldest granddaughter Christie Nicklaus – my son Jack’s 2nd-oldest child – just married Todger Strunk. What a beautiful wedding and an even more beautiful couple! They look like they were made for each other. Barbara and I wish them happiness and love for an eternity! @CNStrunk pic.twitter.com/lfiVBuPheu — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) December 14, 2020

It almost sounds like a made-up name. British people in particular were taken aback, considering the fact that “todger” is British slang for the male sex organ.

All jokes aside though, congratulations to Christie and Todger and we wish you a happy life together.