The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jack Nicklaus’ Wedding Announcement For His Granddaughter Went Viral

A closeup of Jack Nicklaus.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus and his family celebrated the marriage of Nicklaus’ oldest granddaughter Christie.

Jack’s wedding announcement for Christie and her husband went viral last night, but not because of the marriage itself. Rather, the name of the groom is what drew people’s attention.

“My oldest granddaughter Christie Nicklaus – my son Jack’s 2nd-oldest child – just married Todger Strunk,” Nicklaus tweeted. “What a beautiful wedding and an even more beautiful couple!”

Yes, you read that correctly. Christie Nicklaus’ husband’s name is Todger Strunk.

TODGER. STRUNK.

It almost sounds like a made-up name. British people in particular were taken aback, considering the fact that “todger” is British slang for the male sex organ.

All jokes aside though, congratulations to Christie and Todger and we wish you a happy life together.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.