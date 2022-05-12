Jim Nantz Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Broadcaster Jim Nantz looks on prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson is currently listed in the field for the PGA Championship, though it's unclear if the legendary golfer will make his return.

Earlier this year, Mickelson found himself in hot water for his comments on the Saudi tour. He withdrew from The Masters and has not played professionally in months.

Golf announcer Jim Nantz spoke to the New York Post about Mickelson, making his opinion clear. He believes Mickelson will be back and, eventually, still admired by the golf world.

“Totally a personal decision for Phil,” Nantz said. “I’m not going to make any public advisements, but he will be back. Sometimes we get caught in the cyclone of a story and we think it will be forever. It won’t be forever. He’ll be back.

“Of course, his age is a factor in how much he’ll be able to compete at a high level, but that’s what they said a year ago. He’ll be back. He’ll play. He’s got a ton of fans out there. This is a forgiving nation. There’s a million examples of people who have been somehow able to find their way back to be on top again. I fully expect he will.”

The 2022 PGA Championship is set to begin next week.