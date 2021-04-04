Jim Nantz Reveals Who He’s Picking To Win The Masters

On Saturday night, the NCAA Tournament rolled on with the Final Four games as Houston faced off against Baylor and UCLA took on Gonzaga.

In the first game of the day, Baylor torched Houston on both sides of the ball en route to a 78-59 win over the Cougars. Many expected it to be a much closer game, with the second game of the day ending in a blowout victory for Gonzaga.

So far, UCLA has other plans. The Bruins are fighting hard and currently hold a small lead over the Bulldogs in the first half.

However, we’re not here to talk about basketball. During the CBS broadcast of the Gonzaga-UCLA game, play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz was put on the spot by one of his teammates.

Grant Hill asked Nantz who he thinks will win the Masters next weekend. Without wasting any time, Nantz selected Jordan Spieth.

Jim Nantz, put on the spot by Grant Hill during the Gonzaga/UCLA game for his pick to win the #Masters: "Jordan Spieth." — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) April 4, 2021

Spieth will be a popular pick to win the Masters next week – which would be his first win in over three years. After winning 11 times in his first 113 starts on the PGA Tour, he’s struggled in recent years.

However, Spieth seems to be regaining his former over the past few months. In fact, he’s currently tied for the lead at the Valero Texas Open heading into the final day of action.

He’s one of the hottest golfers in the world right now and is a legitimate threat to win his first major since 2017.