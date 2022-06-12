Jim Nantz Speaks Out On LIV Golf: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Courtney Richards and Jim Nantz attend the 2015 CBS Upfront at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Announcers often try to stay away from controversial topics during broadcasts, but Jim Nantz didn't mince words when speaking about LIV Golf on Saturday.

The longtime CBS play-by-play man referred to those PGA Tours - like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, among others - who left for LIV Golf as betrayors.

"Credit to CBS for addressing the massive elephant in the room…Jim Nantz used the word “betrayal” to describe the players who jumped to LIV Golf," Dan Rapaport tweeted.

It's rare to see someone like Nantz use a word like that.

Not everyone agrees, though.

"I dont know why this is a ‘betrayal’ by the players. The aggressor is the PGA tour. The players should fee betrayed by the tour. Professional sports is not life-long, players have the right to maximize earnings," one fan suggested.

"If Fox offered Nantz 3-4 times the money and 50% fewer dates, he’d take it and he’d run - no matter where the money came from. He can cool it with that non-sense," one fan predicted.

"Jim Nantz would leave CBS for FOX if he was offered $50M a year by Rupert Murdock. Would that be “betrayal” as well?" another fan wondered.

Regardless of how you feel about LIV Golf, it doesn't appear to be going away.