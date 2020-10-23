PGA tour golfer John Daly and musician Kid Rock were both in attendance at the final presidential debate Thursday night. The two showed up in support of President Donald Trump.

In typical Daly fashion, the golfer donned a flashy American flag blazer. But, it’s what he wasn’t wearing that caught most peoples’ attention.

Daly and Kid Rock both arrived without any masks. Here’s their reaction after being told they had to put one on:

U.S. professional golfer John Daly and musician Kid Rock are seen after being told to wear a face mask ahead of the final presidential debate at Belmont University. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/3AbNC74NKa — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) October 23, 2020

This is on par with what we’ve seen from Daly recently. Ahead of the final debate on Thursday, the two were seen together at a Trump rally in Nashville — yet again with no masks.

The two-time major winner is very vocal in his support for President Trump, even claiming that the two are good friends. His unabashed views are prominent on his Twitter account.

When asked his predictions about the upcoming election after the debate, Daly, per USA Today, was quoted saying Trump would win because, “He’s like me and Jesus.”

President Trump has been known to question the effectiveness of masks against COVID-19, even poking fun at Vice President Biden for wearing “the biggest mask he’s ever seen.” It should come as no surprise that Daly seems reluctant to wear one as well.