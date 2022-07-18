John Daly Happy For Cam Smith: Golf World Reacts
You don't see too many major champion golfers sporting a mullet hairstyle on the No. 18 green.
John Daly is one of them. Cam Smith is another.
Sunday afternoon, Cam Smith took home the win at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.
Following his round, Smith received a message from Daly.
"Way to go Cam….great playing—incredible back 9! Oh, chalk another ✅ for the mullets! 👊🏼🏆🙌🏼 @TheOpen #1995 #2022," he wrote.
Well said, John.
"The content we NEED," one fan wrote.
"27 years in between mulleted champions!" one fan added.
"Yes!! What a round! I knew another mullet would get it!" one fan wrote.
Congrats again to Cam!