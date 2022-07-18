John Daly Happy For Cam Smith: Golf World Reacts

GRAND BLANC, MI - SEPTEMBER 14: John Daly hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club on September 14, 2018 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

You don't see too many major champion golfers sporting a mullet hairstyle on the No. 18 green.

John Daly is one of them. Cam Smith is another.

Sunday afternoon, Cam Smith took home the win at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Following his round, Smith received a message from Daly.

"Way to go Cam….great playing—incredible back 9! Oh, chalk another ✅ for the mullets! 👊🏼🏆🙌🏼 @TheOpen #1995 #2022," he wrote.

Well said, John.

Congrats again to Cam!