John Daly Has Bold Prediction For Tiger Woods’ Future

It’s not that bold to say that Tiger Woods‘ future in golf may be in jeopardy following the terrifying car accident that sent him to the hospital. But John Daly has a prediction about his future that may be bolder than any other.

In a recent interview, Daly predicted that Tiger will return to golf and “come back strong”. He also predicted something more interesting – that Woods will break Jack Nicklaus’ record for major wins.

“Well, I know Tiger, he’s very tough,” Daly said. “He’s mentally tough and, you know, I’ve talked about Ben Hogan when a Greyhound accidentally hit him and he was really banged up really, really bad, didn’t know if he’s ever going to play golf, came back to win the US Open. Tiger, I think we’ll be back and he’ll come back strong. And I really feel like he’s going to beat Nicklaus’ major record.”

Tiger Woods currently has 15 majors, having won his last at the 2019 Masters two years ago. But in six appearances at the majors after that win, he was cut three times and never finished higher than 21st.

My prayers go out to one of our own @TigerWoods and his family. Tiger is a fighter— nothing keeps him down & out for long! Hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏 — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 24, 2021

But the priority for Tiger Woods has to be recovering first. Among the injuries he sustained in the crash were open fractures on his tibia and fibula, foot and ankle injuries, muscle trauma and soft tissue damage.

It could be months or even years before the 45-year-old golf legend is able to step on the golf course again.

That said, if and when Woods does return, everyone will be cheering for him even harder than before.