John Daly Makes His Opinion On Tiger Woods Very Clear

Back in 2019, Tiger Woods made a comment about John Daly using a golf cart to get around the course. This led to a plethora of rumors about them having a rivalry.

During an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast,” Daly addressed that incident with Woods. Daly didn’t blame Woods for those comments because he didn’t know the full story.

“He didn’t know the facts because the media, ‘the media’ (sarcastic gesture) didn’t tell him I had diabetes and I had a bad two knees and my hips out and all this stuff,” Daly said. “He apologized to me at dinner the other night. I mean, he’s fine. I love Tiger.”

Daly added that he texted Woods after he found out about his car accident earlier this year. Woods thanked Daly for the encouraging message while at the PNC Championship.

Here’s the video of Daly’s recent podcast appearance:

It’s pretty evident that Daly has no beef with Woods. He spoke very highly of the 15-time major champion while on the “Full Send Podcast.”

In fact, Daly recently said on Fox & Friends that he believes Woods will pass Jack Nicklaus’ mark of 18 major championships.

“He looked good,” Daly said, via TMZ Sports. “He looked a little tired, but he still looked great. And, he’ll be back. I can see it in his eyes. He’s probably going to beat Jack Nicklaus’ records and be the greatest of all time.”