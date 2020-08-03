John Daly Reveals Why He Withdrew From PGA Championship

John Daly was scheduled to participate in this weekend’s PGA Championship, but the 54-year-old golfer has withdrawn from the event scheduled for TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

This afternoon, Daly explained his reasoning for backing out. Not surprisingly, it is health-related due to COVID-19.

“People keep asking why I WD from PGA??? California now #1 in cases/deaths, I had knee surgery, I’m a diabetic & I don’t feel comfortable flying. Being too close proximity to even small crowds & risk exposure with my health not worth it! God Bess & y’all be safe!” Daly tweeted.

Daly, the 1991 PGA Championship winner, is one of several withdrawals from this weekend’s major championship. One of those golfers (Branden Grace) tested positive for COVID-19, while another (Lee Westwood) was concerned about traveling to the United States due to coronavirus concerns.

John Daly has played the PGA Championship virtually every year since his victory in 1991. He last missed the tournament in 2013 and last made the cut at the event in 2012.

Daly did play at the Ally Challenge in Michigan last weekend, finishing in a tie for 58th place by shooting even par on the weekend.

