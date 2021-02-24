John Daly Sends Message To Tiger Woods Following Accident

On Tuesday morning, paramedics rushed Tiger Woods to the hospital with multiple injuries after a one-vehicle accident near Los Angeles.

Thankfully, Woods suffered only non-life threatening injuries. He did suffer severe damage to his right leg. “He is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room,” a statement from Tiger’s team said.

Immediately after the news of the accident broke, sports stars started sending their well wishes to Tiger and his family. On Wednesday afternoon, John Daly joined those sending their prayers to Woods.

“My prayers go out to one of our own Tiger Woods and his family,” Daly said in a statement on Twitter. “Tiger is a fighter— nothing keeps him down & out for long! Hoping for a speedy recovery.”

My prayers go out to one of our own @TigerWoods and his family. Tiger is a fighter— nothing keeps him down & out for long! Hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏 — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 24, 2021

It’s a classy message from Daly.

Late Tuesday night, Chief Medical Officer Anish Mahajan elaborated on Tiger’s injuries. “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia,” he said. Mahajan noted doctors performed additional surgery to reduce the swelling in Woods’ right leg.

In a press conference, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department claimed that there was “no evidence of impairment” when officers arrived on the scene of the crash.

There has been an outpouring of love for Tiger, who received messages from all over.

Golfers and friends Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas were among thousands who sent well wishes to Tiger. Former President Barack Obama also shared a thoughtful message for Woods.

We wish Tiger the best in his recovery.