Video: Incredible Hole-In-One Made During Masters Practice Round

Jon Rahm hit an unbelievable shot on Tuesday in a practice round ahead of this weekend’s Masters.

On the par-3 16th, the Barrika, Spain native decided to experiment by skipping his ball across the pond and onto the green. The hole is famous for players to try trick shots on during warm-up rounds, so the world’s No. 2 ranked golfer thought he would join in on the fun.

But Rahm’s shot not only skipped across the water on three bounces, but then traveled across the entire green before dropping into the cup for a hole-in-one.

Take a look:

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

The best part about the crazy shot? It came on Rahm’s 26th birthday.

What’s even more impressive is that the hole-in-one was his second in two days. On Monday, fellow golfer Rickie Fowler took a video of Rahm striding up to the flagstick on the par-3 4th hole where he sank his first shot with a five-iron.

Not a bad couple of days going into one of the world’s most coveted golf tournaments.

But Rahm will need to be more than just lucky if he hopes to leave Augusta National Golf Club with his first green jacket. The now 26-year-old has been shut out of winning a major, despite multiple top-five finishes. However, he’s had a strong last few years and found himself as the top-ranked golfer in the world earlier in 2020.

Rahm comes into the tournament with the third best odds to win at 11-1. World No. 1 and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau (8-1) will be the favorite when the season’s final major begins.

The Masters begins on Thursday with the first groups teeing-off at 7 a.m. ET. Rahm will start on the back-nine at 7:33 a.m. ET alongside DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen.