Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Tour Star Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm has had an absolutely dominant weekend at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

The PGA Tour star is a couple of holes away from winning The Memorial. Rahm, 25, is seven strokes up on the field with eight holes to play.

Rahm, who’s had top-five finishes at three of the four majors, is -13 for the tournament. He’s -1 through 10 holes on Sunday. As long as Rahm doesn’t collapse on the back nine, he should have his fourth PGA Tour win.

It should be a happy night for the Rahm household. Rahm and his wife, Kelley, are due for some celebrating.

The happy couple married in Spain last December. Rahm previously explained what he was looking forward to most about that day.

“I think when I see those doors open and see her walking down the aisle for the first time, I think it’s going to be what I’m looking forward to the most, that first moment of seeing her walk down the aisle,” Rahm said of his wedding day. “But there’s so many possible parts of the day I could mention, but I think that’s the single moment probably that I’m looking forward to the most.”

Jon and Kelley are college sweethearts. They both attended Arizona State University before Jon turned pro in 2018.

Rahm, who has 10 professional wins, can be one of the most-dominant players on the PGA Tour when he’s playing like he is this weekend. He’s a powerful driver and he’s avoided mistakes at Muirfield Village.

The final round of The Memorial can be seen on CBS.