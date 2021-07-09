Early Friday morning while most of the United States was still sleeping, the second round of the Scottish Open teed off.

During the second round of play, viewers were treated to a very unfamiliar scene. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag on the 10th tee at The Renaissance Club, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings.

The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament. Following their round, McIlroy and his playing partners reacted to what they saw.

New world No. 1 Jon Rahm made it very clear the fan wasn’t exactly sober when this all happened.

Here’s what Rahm said, via Golf Digest:

“Let me put it this way: You could smell the reason why he did what he did. He was clearly not sober. I’m going to say it was vodka. I’m no expert, but he had a long night for sure. He probably thought it was a fun idea. And, to be fair, it was quite funny. At one point I thought he was going to Happy Gilmore the headcover.”

The situation easily could have caused a distraction for McIlroy, but Rahm said the Northern Irishman hit arguably his best drive of the day afterward.

“I don’t think it put Rory off. He hit maybe his best drive of the tournament off that tee. He started playing beautifully. If anything it put a smile on our faces. It’s a pretty good story to tell in the future.”

Through two rounds, the Scottish Open has been kind to Rahm and the final member of the trio: Justin Thomas. Rahm sits in the lead at 11-under, while JT is just three shots back.

McIlroy, unfortunately, will miss the cut.