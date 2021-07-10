Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship.

Well, it turns out that wasn’t the only sincere move that Mickelson made to show his support for Rahm.

During a recent appearance on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, Rahm said that Mickelson gave him a bottle of wine after his win at Torrey Pines.

“I do have a video coming in mind, it’s a wine I was gifted by a friend,” Rahm said, via Golf.com. “People probably saw it. Phil was probably seen holding a bottle of wine with Kelley, right? He was holding the bottle of wine. And it was really nice wine that he gave me and I did not expect it.”

Rahm also revealed how he plans on using that gift.

“So I got permission from him, because I know all of the wine drinkers of the world are going to be so mad at me for doing this, but I’m going to decant it in [the U.S. Open trophy] and we’re going to drink it out of that. And it’s going to be me and Kelley.”

That’s a fantastic way of celebrating a much-deserved win at the U.S. Open, that’s for sure.

Clearly, all the momentum that Rahm built at the U.S. Open carried over to the Scottish Open, as he’s just one shot back from the co-leaders.