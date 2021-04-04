Jon Rahm Shares Major Personal News Before The Masters

Jon Rahm is among the favorites to win at The Masters, but whatever he does next weekend will have a tough time topping what happened this weekend.

The Spanish golfer and his wife, Kelley, welcomed their first child into the world this week.

Rahm shared the major personal news on social media.

“Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15am. Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” he shared on Instagram.

Rahm had previously said that he would leave any tournament – even a major like The Masters – to be there for the birth of his child.

The star golfer, who’s been a contender at The Masters in previous years, appears to be in good shape to play in this year’s event.

Rahm is currently scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday morning.

The first round of the 2021 Masters is scheduled to begin on Thursday morning.