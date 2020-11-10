Jon Rahm Sums Up His Incredible Start To Masters Week

Jon Rahm is heating up at just the right time as The Masters is set to get going later this week and continue through the weekend.

Rahm is making headlines Tuesday as coverage of The Masters heats up. The 26-year-old sank an incredible hole-in-one at No. 16, his second hole-in-one in two days. To make the hole-in-one even more memorable, he did it on his birthday. Take a look below:

His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 – on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Some are going as far to say this is the greatest hole-in-one in golf history. The fact he was able to skip it over the water while having the perfect speed and accuracy is truly unbelievable.

Even Rahm can’t believe what he was able to do. The 26-year-old golfer had an awesome reaction to his incredible start to the week at Augusta.

Two hole-in-one’s in two days – Happy Birthday to me! https://t.co/66dxOr47T7 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 10, 2020

It’s going to be difficult to bet against Jon Rahm this week. He’s already one of favorites to win The Masters this week, trailing only Bryson DeChambeau in most major sportsbooks. Rahm has a knack for keeping close to tournament leaders, no matter what the tournament may be.

DeChambeau is receiving plenty of attention heading into this week’s highly-anticipated tournament, though. He’s changing the way golf is played. We’ll see if those changes can help him jump up the leaders boards this week.

As for Rahm, he’s certainly hoping his luck at The Masters hasn’t run out. He’ll begin his play this Thursday.