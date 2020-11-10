The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jon Rahm Sums Up His Incredible Start To Masters Week

Jon Rahm celebrating during a golf tournament.AKRON, OH - AUGUST 03: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts after an eagle on the 16th hole during the first round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 3, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm is heating up at just the right time as The Masters is set to get going later this week and continue through the weekend.

Rahm is making headlines Tuesday as coverage of The Masters heats up. The 26-year-old sank an incredible hole-in-one at No. 16, his second hole-in-one in two days. To make the hole-in-one even more memorable, he did it on his birthday. Take a look below:

Some are going as far to say this is the greatest hole-in-one in golf history. The fact he was able to skip it over the water while having the perfect speed and accuracy is truly unbelievable.

Even Rahm can’t believe what he was able to do. The 26-year-old golfer had an awesome reaction to his incredible start to the week at Augusta.

It’s going to be difficult to bet against Jon Rahm this week. He’s already one of favorites to win The Masters this week, trailing only Bryson DeChambeau in most major sportsbooks. Rahm has a knack for keeping close to tournament leaders, no matter what the tournament may be.

DeChambeau is receiving plenty of attention heading into this week’s highly-anticipated tournament, though. He’s changing the way golf is played. We’ll see if those changes can help him jump up the leaders boards this week.

As for Rahm, he’s certainly hoping his luck at The Masters hasn’t run out. He’ll begin his play this Thursday.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.