Look: Jordan Spieth Announces Major Personal News

This year has been very kind to Jordan Spieth. Not only is he back in the top 10 for the first time in more than three years, he recently welcomed a new member to his family.

On Thursday afternoon, Spieth announced the birth of his first child. He posted a photo of his baby’s hand on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.

“Sammy Spieth born 11/14,” Spieth wrote on Instagram. “Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth)

Spieth hasn’t been too vocal about his private life, but he did reveal that he’s going to be a dad back in September.

“We’re pretty private, but now it’s something you can’t really hide,” Spieth told NBC. “We’ve known since March. It’s been a really cool year. We’ve been blessed on many fronts.”

At that time, the three-time major champion didn’t really feel the need to be very open about his personal life because he was just focused on how his wife was feeling .

“We weren’t like hiding or anything like that, it was just more private life. But, yeah, very excited,” Spieth told reporters, via Golfweek. “She feels great, that’s the number one priority and everything’s going smoothly.”

Congrats to Jordan and Annie on having their first child.