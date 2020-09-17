Jordan Spieth Had A Disastrous Start To The U.S. Open This Morning

It’s been a rough couple of years on the tour for Jordan Spieth.

The three-time major winner has not won a tournament since the 2017 season. He doesn’t appear to be on track to win this weekend, either.

It’s ridiculously early, of course, but the 27-year-old golfer is already struggling. Spieth is three-over par through three holes and hit perhaps the unluckiest shot of the tournament thus far.

Spieth had a ball into a tree on the second hole. Instead of falling to the ground, the ball got stuck, wedged between some branches. So, Spieth had to hit a second tee shot.

Golf Channel announcer Mike Tirico summed up what we’ve seen from Spieth as of late.

“You just feel it, almost every time you watch him. It’s like waiting for the next thing that’s not going to go his way,” Tirico said of Spieth’s game right now.

Hopefully Spieth can find himself again soon, because when he was on a couple of years ago, he was one of the most-exciting golfers in the sport.

The first round of the 2020 U.S. Open is currently airing on the Golf Channel. The tournament is taking place at Winged Foot in New York.