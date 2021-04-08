Look: Jordan Spieth Makes Incredible Eagle At The Masters

Jordan Spieth’s rollercoaster first round at The Masters continued into early on Thursday evening.

Playing as a part of the last group, alongside Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa, Spieth entered the par-5 15th hole at one-over. That quickly changed thanks to some impressive short-game play from the 27-year-old.

Spieth began the hole with massive drive, right down the center of the fairway, setting himself up nicely to go for the green in two. However, like many players before him, he sent his approach shot long due to the dry conditions at Augusta National, leaving him with a tricky downhill chip.

The pitch proved to be no problem for Spieth who read the green perfectly and rolled the shot in for eagle. Although the chip looked to have too much speed, it was right on line.

Here’s a closer look, courtesy of The Masters:

Flirting with disaster. 😰@JordanSpieth chips in for eagle at the par-5 15th. pic.twitter.com/0ILjusiqeV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2021

The look on Spieth’s face after the ball fell into the hole says it all. He clearly knows that he was fortunate to have had his ball hit the pin and fall in. If not, it’s possible that his third shot could’ve continued down the green and into the water.

Thankfully for Spieth, he got a little bit luck.

The 27-year-old needed some things to fall his way after he got off to a shaky start. The 2015 Masters champ found himself in serious trouble on the 9th hole after driving his ball into the trees. After he hit a tree, he got out of the mess with a triple-bogey, seven, just before he made the turn.

But, with a birdie on 10 and an eagle on 15, Spieth got himself right back into the mix. With a few holes to play on Thursday, he trails the leader, Justin Rose, by six strokes.

Spieth will have a chance to pull even closer on Friday. He’ll tee off at 10:54 a.m. ET to start his second round.