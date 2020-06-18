The Spun

Jordan Spieth Had An Incredible Front 9 This Morning

Jordan Spieth reading the green.HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Jordan Spieth reads the 13th green during the first round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth was absolutely on fire at the RBC Heritage this morning. The young golf star is looking to get off to a fast start to the delayed 2020 season.

Spieth got off to a solid start last weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge. After a strong first three days shooting 65, 65, and 68, he shot a +1 71 on Sunday to finish at -11 for the tournament. That was good for a tie for 10th place. Daniel Berger won the event at -15.

We’ll see if Spieth can take a step forward in this second big event of the year. He certainly set himself up well with a scorching front nine this morning. He needed it to recover after a triple-bogey on the 12th hole, his third of the day. He followed it with a birdie on 13, and then once he got onto the front nine, it was off to the races.

Jordan Spieth birdied seven of his final eight holes to finish at -5 for the day. He shot an eye-popping 29 on the front nine overall. That puts him in a tie for third right now, with Matthew NeSmith, Ernie Els, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen, and Mark Hubbard as of now.

Ian Poulter finished his first round with at -7 with 64 strokes. He sits alone in first, ahead of Sebastián Muñoz, at -6.

The Charles Schwab Classic had a pretty phenomenal finish. If we get a great showing at the RBC Heritage, it will be a great start for the PGA Tour during this strange sports year.

We can’t wait for Sunday.

