Jordan Spieth Had An Incredible Front 9 This Morning

Jordan Spieth was absolutely on fire at the RBC Heritage this morning. The young golf star is looking to get off to a fast start to the delayed 2020 season.

Spieth got off to a solid start last weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge. After a strong first three days shooting 65, 65, and 68, he shot a +1 71 on Sunday to finish at -11 for the tournament. That was good for a tie for 10th place. Daniel Berger won the event at -15.

We’ll see if Spieth can take a step forward in this second big event of the year. He certainly set himself up well with a scorching front nine this morning. He needed it to recover after a triple-bogey on the 12th hole, his third of the day. He followed it with a birdie on 13, and then once he got onto the front nine, it was off to the races.

Jordan Spieth birdied seven of his final eight holes to finish at -5 for the day. He shot an eye-popping 29 on the front nine overall. That puts him in a tie for third right now, with Matthew NeSmith, Ernie Els, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen, and Mark Hubbard as of now.

💥💥💥 BIRDIE AT 9! 💥💥💥 Jordan birdied 7 out of his last 8 holes today. He shoots a -7, 29 on his back 9. 🔥 He shoots a -5, 66. He is currently T1. 👀 Incredible round. ✅ LFG!#RBCHeritage pic.twitter.com/OOG719swph — Spieth Tracker (@Spieth_Tracker) June 18, 2020

Ian Poulter finished his first round with at -7 with 64 strokes. He sits alone in first, ahead of Sebastián Muñoz, at -6.

The Charles Schwab Classic had a pretty phenomenal finish. If we get a great showing at the RBC Heritage, it will be a great start for the PGA Tour during this strange sports year.

We can’t wait for Sunday.

[PGA Tour]