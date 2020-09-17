Five years ago, Jordan Spieth completed one of the best seasons of golf the world has ever seen – at the age of 22.

He won five times on the PGA Tour in 2015, including two major championships – the Masters and the U.S. Open. Now 27, Spieth has struggled with consistency in nearly every part of his game.

That was the case once again on Thursday morning when he teed it up at the U.S. Open. Winged Foot is one of the most difficult courses in golf and Spieth clearly felt uncomfortable from the very beginning.

“Standing on a tee at the U.S. Open and not exactly knowing where the ball is going to go is not a great feeling,” Spieth told reporters after his first round. “I know you guys probably haven’t experienced that before, but it’s not incredibly enjoyable.”

Despite his struggles, Spieth made it clear he’s not giving up any time soon. “But I’ll grind it out. I don’t ever give up. I have no reason to. I’m here.”

The only man on site at Winged Foot who might be in a darker place than me. His finding the light seems more likely, however. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/6GUY73KBWA — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) September 17, 2020

Spieth started his first round with a bogey and a double-bogey. He bounced back with three-straight birdies to sit at even par through the first six holes.

He then bogeyed No. 10 and double-bogeyed No. 12 before finding another birdie at No. 15 to sit at two-over for the day. Another bogey at No. 17 dropped him to three-over for the tournament.

He sits eight shots back of the leader, Justin Thomas.