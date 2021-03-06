Look: Jordan Spieth Just Hit A Miraculous Hole-In-One

Jordan Spieth reintroduced himself to the sports world in February with a strong performance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It appears all the momentum that he built that month has carried over to March.

Spieth was hovering around the top of the leaderboard prior to the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he knew that he’d need a strong outing on moving day if he wanted to be a legitimate contender. Well, he’s off to an even better start than he could’ve imagined.

As of now, Spieth is three-under par through the first three holes this afternoon. His shot on the second hole of the day was an absolute beauty, as he had an ace from 222 yards out.

It really shouldn’t surprise anyone that Spieth’s ace on the second hole has golf fans buzzing on social media. Even the broadcast booth couldn’t contain their excitement.

“All this time talking about this is a hard hole,” one broadcaster said in disbelief. “Are you kidding me?”

Here’s the ace that Spieth had on the second hole:

Spieth has put himself within one shot of the leader, Corey Connors.

This hot start by Spieth might but pressure on Connors, who is just about ready to tee off. If he comes out of the gate sloppy, there could end up being a major change at the top of the leaderboard.