Photos: Meet The Wife Of Masters Contender Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is among the golfers hoping to make a big move to the top of the leaderboard in the final round of The Masters on Sunday.

The three-time Masters champion, who won the tournament back in 2015, is currently six strokes back of the leader, Hideki Matsuyama, who’s at -11.

Spieth, 27, has been playing much better golf as of late. He won for the first time in multiple years when he took home the Valero Open title in Texas last weekend.

Following that win, Spieth paid tribute to his wife, Annie.

“My wife has been just a rock to me,” Spieth said, according to SI.com. “This is my first win since we’ve been married so it’s been progressing this way since maybe December. Before that, there were a lot of tough times. When you’re struggling at work, you try not to bring it home and that kind of stuff. I’m very grateful for the people I have around me.”

Jordan and Annie have been married since 2018. The couple has known each other since high school. Annie has often been spotted attending tournaments over the years.

Perhaps we’ll get to see Jordan and Annie celebrating off the 18th green on Sunday evening. That will require a big final round from Jordan on Sunday afternoon, though.

Jordan and Annie currently reside in Texas. Perhaps they’ll be bringing another green jacket back home on Sunday evening.

The final round of The Masters is set to air on CBS beginning at 2 p.m. E.T. Spieth’s final round is set to begin at 2:10 p.m. E.T.