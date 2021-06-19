The Spun

Jordan Spieth Off To Incredible Start In 3rd Round At The U.S. Open

Jordan Spieth lines up a putt.FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 11: Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, the third round of the 121st U.S. Open kicked off from Torrey Pines with an incredible pairing.

One of the first pairings to tee off this morning was Jordan Spieth alongside Paul Casey. The duo are two of the best players in the world and that showed early on in their third rounds.

Both golfers found a birdie on their second hole to get off to a great start. And yet, they were both just getting started as their added three more birdies on their front nine.

Spieth added a bogey in there as well, but still shot a three-under, 32 on the front nine to get to one-over for the tournament.

Casey bested Spieth on the front nine by carding four birdies with five pars to go four-under on the front nine and get back to even par for the tournament.

Both Casey and Spieth have the best rounds going on the day and are absolutely striping their irons today. With their stellar play so far this morning, both are putting themselves back in contention.

If either or both of them can get to one or two-under, they’ll be only a few shots back of the leaders.


