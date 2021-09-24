The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Insane Shot At Ryder Cup

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth has made some pretty great shots in his professional golf career. But the one he just made at the Ryder Cup today may have put all of his previous accomplishments to shame.

On the 17th hole at Whistling Straits, Spieth found himself at with the ball on the side of a grassy hill with virtually no view of the flag. Lining up in about as awkward of an angle as possible, Spieth hit the ball straight up as best he can. What happened next was stunning.

Spieth immediately lost his balance and slipped down the hill, nearly falling into the nearby pond. But while Spieth was able to avert his own disaster, the ball went right onto the green – mere feet away from the hole.

Fans were stunned at how incredible the shot was. Just about everyone in the golf world was blown away and could none of them could contain themselves:

As good as that shot was though, it wasn’t enough for Jordan Spieth and partner Justin Thomas to get the win. Thomas missed the ensuing putt, costing them the match against  Spain’s duo of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

2021 was a big bounceback year for Spieth. After finishing outside the top 30 in each of the three majors in 2020, he had two top-3 finishes and didn’t miss the cut once in the majors this year.

Spieth also secured his first win on the PGA Tour since 2017, winning the Valero Texas Open in April.

The 28-year-old golf star clearly still has it. And at his age, there’s plenty of time left in his career to win more majors.

Will Jordan Spieth win another major in 2022?

