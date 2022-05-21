Look: Jordan Spieth Skipped A Shot Off The Water

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the ninth tee on the South Course during the second round of the the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth hasn't moved up the leaderboard the way some fans thought he would during the third round of the PGA Championship. However, he did leave the fans in awe with his second shot on the 12th hole.

After missing the fairway, Spieth managed to skip his second shot off the water. The fans at Southern Hills erupted once they saw his ball make it safely to the fairway.

The slow-motion replay of this shot was truly incredible. Spieth's ball legitimately bounced high up in the air after hitting the water.

Spieth finished hole No. 12 with a bogey.

This hasn't been a great round for Spieth, who is currently 3-over par through 15 holes. Overall, he's at 4-over par in this weekend's tournament.

The current leader, Mito Pereira, is at 9-under par thus far.

Unfortunately for Spieth, he'll have to wait until next year for another chance at a career Grand Slam.