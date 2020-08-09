The Spun

Jordan Spieth Had Telling Comment Before PGA Championship Final Round

A closeup of Jordan Spieth on the golf course.

The finish to the 2020 PGA Championship could be one of the most-exciting finishes to a major that we’ve seen in recent memory.

Dustin Johnson is leading the field heading into Sunday’s round. The former U.S. Open champion is at -9 for the tournament. Johnson is one up on two other golfers and, in total, 11 golfers are within one stroke of the lead.

Jordan Spieth did not have a good showing at the PGA Championship, but he did have a solid final round. The Under Armour-sponsored golfer shot a -3 for his final round to get to +4 for the tournament.

Following his final round, Spieth had a telling comment regarding what could be coming this afternoon.

“There could be a back-nine 30 today. I would not be surprised if you saw somebody really make a move on the back nine,” Spieth said following his final round.

If you had to bet on someone to go really low on the back nine today, you’d probably be smart to take Brooks Koepka.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, has won the last two PGA Championships. The 30-year-old golfer is set to tee off at 4:30 p.m. E.T. this afternoon.

The final round of the PGA Championship will be televised live on CBS.


