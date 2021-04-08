Look: Jordan Spieth Made A Terrible Decision On No. 9 At The Masters

Jordan Spieth arrived at The Masters as one of the hottest players in golf. Fresh off of his first victory in over three years at the Valero Texas Open last week, the 27-year-old arrived at Augusta National with some serious momentum.

But, The Masters is a different beast of a tournament all together, which Spieth was quickly reminded of during the first round on Thursday. After an errant tee shot on the par-4 9th, the three-time major champ found himself in serious trouble.

The situation went from bad to worse when Spieth tried to get himself out of the jam. The 27-year-0ld tried to squeeze his second shot through a tight window of trees, but was unsuccessful. His ball ricocheted off of a tree trunk just a few yards away and actually went backwards before finally settling back into the pine straw.

Take a look:

Jordan Spieth's second shot at No. 9 hits off a tree. pic.twitter.com/B5PFuSMaSF — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) April 8, 2021

The 27-year-old went on to card a triple-bogey, seven, on the 9th hole, dropping him from one-under to +2 in a flash.

Plenty of golf fans related to Spieth’s struggles on Thursday and took to Twitter to empathize.

As Jordan Spieth gets a taste of my personal golfing hell. 😩 pic.twitter.com/0PtngsXK4R — Brandon Tierney 🎤 (@BrandonTierney) April 8, 2021

Jordan Spieth just hit a tree dead center and bounced 20 yards behind him. I can 10000 percent relate. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 8, 2021

Jordan Spieth being a little too relatable right now. — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) April 8, 2021

Prior to the debacle at the ninth, Spieth had been fairly sharp on a difficult Augusta National course. He expertly navigated out of the bunker on the par-five, 8th before drilling a putt for birdie. Based on how he’s been playing in 2021, Spieth only needs to hit a few good shots to get rolling again.

The rest of the field has also struggled on Thursday in dry conditions at Augusta. Only eight players are under-par towards the end of the first round, meaning that the 27-year-old is far from being out of the mix.

However, Spieth will need to limit the mistakes down the stretch or he’ll see his hopes of a second green jacket fade away.