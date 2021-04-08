The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Jordan Spieth Made A Terrible Decision On No. 9 At The Masters

Jordan Spieth at Pebble Beach on Sunday.PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 13th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2021 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth arrived at The Masters as one of the hottest players in golf. Fresh off of his first victory in over three years at the Valero Texas Open last week, the 27-year-old arrived at Augusta National with some serious momentum.

But, The Masters is a different beast of a tournament all together, which Spieth was quickly reminded of during the first round on Thursday. After an errant tee shot on the par-4 9th, the three-time major champ found himself in serious trouble.

The situation went from bad to worse when Spieth tried to get himself out of the jam. The 27-year-0ld tried to squeeze his second shot through a tight window of trees, but was unsuccessful. His ball ricocheted off of a tree trunk just a few yards away and actually went backwards before finally settling back into the pine straw.

Take a look:

 

The 27-year-old went on to card a triple-bogey, seven, on the 9th hole, dropping him from one-under to +2 in a flash.

Plenty of golf fans related to Spieth’s struggles on Thursday and took to Twitter to empathize.

Prior to the debacle at the ninth, Spieth had been fairly sharp on a difficult Augusta National course. He expertly navigated out of the bunker on the par-five, 8th before drilling a putt for birdie. Based on how he’s been playing in 2021, Spieth only needs to hit a few good shots to get rolling again.

The rest of the field has also struggled on Thursday in dry conditions at Augusta. Only eight players are under-par towards the end of the first round, meaning that the 27-year-old is far from being out of the mix.

However, Spieth will need to limit the mistakes down the stretch or he’ll see his hopes of a second green jacket fade away.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.