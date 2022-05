AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Justin Thomas of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas won major championship No. 2 on Sunday, taking home the PGA Championship title.

For Thomas' caddie, it was major win No. 6.

Jim "Bones" Mackay was on the bag for Thomas' win at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Golf fans are excited for him.

Congrats to Bones and JT!